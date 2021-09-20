Advertisement

While COVID-19 has kept us all locked indoors for over a year now, wedding bells continue to ring in tinsel town. After celebs like Yami Gautam, Aditya Narayan and others tied the knot, we now hear Student Of The Year actor Aditya Seal and actor-model Anushka Ranjan are all set to take the plunge.

As per reports, the duo who have been dating for around two years now will be walking down the aisle in November this year. A source close to the lovebirds revealed that the date, outfits and everything else wedding-related has already been locked in. Read on to know the details.

Advertisement

A source close to the couple told Pinkvilla, “The preparations have begun and the wedding is the talk of all the household conversations. The date is locked as the duo ties the knot on November 21. Both the families are very excited for this.” Further talking about Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan’s wedding, the person in the know said that the wedding will take place keeping all Covid-19 protocols in mind.

The insider also revealed that Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have already locked on their wedding outfits. The source added that the other fancy stuff in and around the wedding have also been zeroed in on.

For the unversed, The Empire actor and Anushka have been good friends for a long time. Over the years, the duo has brushed off dating rumours several times, but have often shared pictures of each other from the vacations on social media.

In conversation with the above-mentioned portal last year, Aditya Seal got candid about Anushka Ranjan and said, “We do speak over the phone and FaceTime each other but there isn’t much to talk about because there isn’t anything happening in our lives right now.” He added, “If there is something, we just pick up the phone and talk. There’s obviously the sense of not seeing the person and not meeting the person for a very long time.”

Congratulations Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan on this new chapter of life.

Must Read: Tiger 3: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif To Explore Austria Like Never Before Through Heart-Thumping Stunt Sequences

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube