Yami Gautam, who starred in many super hit films, but it seems like people can’t stop relating her with the fairness cream ‘Fair and Lovely’. Earlier today, Yami was spotted promoting her upcoming horror comedy film Bhoot Police in Mumbai, in order to grab Uri actors’ attention, a media person called her ‘Fair and Lovely.’

In a video which is being circulated from the Bhoot Police promotion event, photographers can be heard calling her name, however, one of them calls ‘Fair and Lovely,’ listening to this Yami’s eyes went wide after which she burst into laughter.

Although Yami Gautam has modelled for a number of fashion brands, she has been often trolled for promoting Fair and Lovely. Last year, the beauty brand changed its name and revamped its marketing strategy due to the Black Lives Matter protest.

In 2019, during the promotions of Bala, Yami Gautam talked about getting trolled for promoting the fairness cream, in a conversation with The Quint, Gautam told, “When I got trolled, I was fairly new to this industry. Before that people don’t know that right after Vicky Donor when it turned into an endorsement, I had a meeting with the brand. I said, ‘Listen guys, there is no problem promoting the brand. You have fairness and tanning creams abroad. But the idea to show that not being fair is something to be unhappy about, that’s not right.’ Maybe the name Fair and Lovely has been retained, so it is difficult to see beyond that, but the four faces are gone. All this ‘gorapan‘ and the kind of ads which were being made, thankfully aren’t there anymore. They shouldn’t be.”

Later this year, Yami Gautam made headlines after she got married to Uri director Aditya Dhar, now the actress has resumed work in full swing as she recently wrapped up filming Lost and she’s currently seen promoting Bhoot Police along with the star cast Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

