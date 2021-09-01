Advertisement

Raqesh Bapat is currently giving tough competition to Bigg Boss OTT contestants with his sensible game plan; the actor is also making headlines for his alleged romance with actor Shamita Shetty. In a recent interview, Bapat revealed how Jaya Bachchan called him his son Abhishek Bachchan’s competition back in the day.

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, Bapat was part of some prominent films and daily soaps like Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Naam Gum Jaayega, Heroine, Gippi, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Qubool Hai and many more, however, Anubhav Sinha directorial Tum Bin holds a special place in everyone’s heart.

Recently the film completed 20 years, and before entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, Raqesh Bapat in a conversation with Indian Express recalled meeting the Bachchan family, who complimented him before the screening of Tum Bin and Abhishek Bachchan hugged him.

Raqesh Bapat said that “On the same day – July 13, 2001, Aks had released and that screening was happening before us. So we were waiting in the parking lot. Suddenly I see Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, everyone stepping out. Jaya ji saw me from far away and came to me and said, ‘You’re that Bapat boy right? I’m so proud to meet you, you’re so promising. I keep telling Abhishek to look out for you’.”

Raqesh remembers Jaya calling Abhishek who hugged him and said “Dude, every time your promo comes, my mom calls me and says lookout for this guy, he’s your competition.”

Later Jaya even introduced Amitabh Bachchan to Raqesh Bapat, due to which his parents almost fainted, he said, “Suddenly I was in front of such legends and I didn’t know what to say. Mr Bachchan said Tum Bin looks like a good film. My entire family was in awe seeing the Bachchans in person. My parents almost fainted I think. My father was against me taking up this profession. He wanted me to get a job. But this instance changed their entire outlook towards what I was doing. These are the validation you get for the work you do.”

