Payal Rohatgi knows how to grab headlines. In the last couple of years, the actress has been openly supporting political party BJP and PM Narendra Modi. Amidst it all, she’s going way too far and promoting toxicity by making personal attacks on the Nehru-Gandhi family. And yes, it has got her into trouble.

An FIR has been registered against Payal over a defamatory video against the Nehru-Gandhi family. The report has been registered at Shivaji Nagar police station, Pune, by the Pune City Congress Committee.

Speaking about the same, Ramesh Iyer (Pune City Congress spokesperson) said, “Payal Rohatgi has repeatedly made derogatory comments about the Nehru Gandhi family. We came across one such post, which we believe has been made recently. Subsequently, the office-bearers of the Pune City Congress committee, including Ramesh Bagwe, Mohan Joshi, Datta Bahirat, Sangeeta Tiwari and myself, met senior police officials from the cybercrime cell. A formal complaint in the case was given by Sangeet Tiwari. The police have acted on it and a case has been registered at Shivaji Nagar police station,” as per the report in Indian Express.

Payal Rohatgi has been booked under 153A and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

