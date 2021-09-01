Advertisement

The ongoing pornography case investigation is no new news for the public. While Raj Kundra is still in custody and many others are also being questioned about, we now hear some other details about it. Pari Paswan, a Jharkhand based model – who was crowned VVN Miss India Universe in 2019, has made some serious allegations against a Mumbai-based production house for filming a ‘dirty video’ of her.

As per the former Miss India Universe, a Mumbai-based production house allegedly spiked her drink and shot a p*rn video of hers while she was intoxicated. She stated that the incident reportedly took place when she came to Mumbai to find work. Read on for more.

As reported by DNA, Pari Paswan hasn’t revealed the name of the production house that was responsible for producing the video. However, she revealed that she was given a drugged drink after which the filming happened. The former Miss India Universe added that after realising what was happening, she registered a complaint with the Mumbai Police.

As quoted by newstracklive.com, Pari Paswan said, “There I was drugged in cold drinks and made a dirty video of me. When I came to know about it, I went to the Mumbai Police and complained. The case is still going on in Mumbai police.”

The former Miss India Universe added, “I have registered a case against my husband and others at Katras police station for justice. There is a gang in Mumbai who cheat girls and make videos wrongly and go viral. I am a victim in that case. Even after learning about this, I have lodged an FIR against the gang members for justice at Malwani police station there.”

Besides making the headlines now, Pari Paswan was recently in the news following a nasty brawl with her husband Neeraj and his family over dowry harassment. The beauty queen Pari registered a complaint against him following which he was arrested. However, Neera’s family claimed that Pari featured in a p*rn film and traps ‘innocent people. They also stated that Pari has a 12-year-old child and was earlier hitched to two young men.

