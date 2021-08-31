Advertisement

Neeraj Pandey’s film Special 26 was released in 2013. Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, and Anupam Kher starrer is one of the well-acclaimed films in Bollywood. Now the latest report reveals that a robbery was attempted in Bihar inspired by the film. Scroll down to know more.

Neeraj Pandey’s heist film is based on the 1987 Opera House heist where a group posing as CBI officers executed an income tax raid on the jeweller in Bombay (present-day Mumbai). Now a heist was pulled off in Bihar in a similar fashion.

As per Jagran News, two miscreants posed as income tax officers arrived on a bike dressed in a blue coloured safari suit at Shankar Soni’s jewellery shop. The miscreants then asked the shopkeeper to show the jewellery for investigation. When the shopkeeper was showing the jewellery, the miscreants forcefully took a crock worth Rs three lakhs claiming that it needs to be checked and fled the scene.

The shopkeeper only realized that he was duped and immediately went to the nearby police station to file a complaint against the miscreants. However, the miscreants did not stop there, they then also duped a jewellery shop in Koyaladeva Bazar in Phulwaria and Hathua Bazar posing as income tax officers. All the heists occurred on the same day. The reports state that the jewellery shop owners were duped to the tune of Rs 4.5 Lakhs.

The owner of the shops then reported the matter to the police station. The probe to nab the miscreants who duped both the jewellery shop in Bihar is underway.

For the unversed, Special 26 was a commercial success and gathered widespread critical acclaimed reviews. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Kajal Aggarwal, Jimmy Sheirgill, Anupam Kher, and Divya Dutta in lead roles. The film was also made in Tamil as Thaanaa Serndha Koottam in 2018.

