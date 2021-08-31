Advertisement

The year 2013 has been memorable for box office enthusiasts. Two biggies, Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express and Akshay Kumar’s Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara were supposed to clash at ticket windows. However, later the clash was averted.

Chennai Express released on the occasion of Eid on 8th August and smashed all box office records. It enjoyed highly positive word-of-mouth from viewers. On the other hand, Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara which released on 15th August, saw negative reception.

Even though the clash was averted, the problems didn’t get less for Ekta Kapoor, who had backed Akshay Kumar starrer. The movie was made on a high budget with Akshay’s fees accumulating a major chunk of it. After the film tanked commercially, Akshay had reportedly offered to return half of his fees to Ekta.

A source close to DNA had quoted, “Akshay, who is currently shooting in Bangkok, called her two days ago and graciously offered to return half of his remuneration to cover up for the losses she incurred over Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbaai Dobara. Ekta was touched with his offer but declined, saying she didn’t want the money back but she wanted to do another film with him.”

“She said she wanted to give him a hit which he was denied with OUATIMAD for whatever reason. The actor immediately agreed. And said she should call him when she had a script and they would work together again,” the source added further.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar awaits the release of Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re and Bachchan Pandey. He also has Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Prithviraj and other biggies lined up.

