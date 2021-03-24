Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi based on the celebrated life of Jayalalithaa is one of the most anticipated films across the country. Marking one more update on the bilingual film, the makers of the biopic released the trailer of the film yesterday, on the occasion of Kangana’s birthday. The trailer has now made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Below is all you need to know and do not forget to vote.

Thalaivi, directed by Vijay stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa. The 3-minute trailer traces the iconic journey of the actor-politician from the time she became an actor to the phase where she entered politics. We see a shy girl entering films and becoming a superstar. Her dynamic with MGR brings her to the politics ring and she strives hard to make her place. Watch the trailer here and don’t forget to vote.

Here’s the trailer:

Thalaivi hits the big screens on April 23, 2021. How excited are you?

Thalaivi NEW Look Ft. Kangana Ranaut On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi has become one of the most anticipated films. Yesterday, marked the 72nd birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa and the makers paid their tribute by sharing one more glimpse of Kangana as the late actress-politician. The look has made it to our exclusive How’s The Hype? section today.

The new glimpse is a replication of Thalaivi’s real-life picture. In the photo, Kangana can be seen wearing a plain white saree with a red and black block border. A sleek bun with a big round bindi and radiant skin makes her look exactly like Jayalalithaa. Directed by A.L Vijay, the film is in the making right now.

Kangana Ranaut shares new look from Thalaivi on Amma's birth anniversary, wins the internet – IBTimes India https://t.co/jo11oNaMei — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 24, 2020

In case, you liked the still or not, please give your valuable feedback by voting in the poll below.

Arvind Swami’s Still & Teaser As MGR From Thalaivi On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

The makers of Thalaivi after Sharing Kangana Ranaut’s character poster and teaser as Jayalalithaa, shared the same of actor Arvind Swami as MGR. The poster and teaser has made it to our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ Section today. Scroll below to vote.

Arvind Swami in the poster and teaser as MGR is looking just like the south superstar. The teaser is purposely kept in the monochrome effect that makes it look more real. The actor has gone under complete transformation to look like the aforementioned actor who had a huge influence on Jayalalithaa’s life throughout her film and political career.

In case, you liked the still and teaser or not, please give your valuable feedback by voting in the poll below.

Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut’s Teaser & Still On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Yesterday the makers of Thalaivi released the teaser and still of Kangana Ranaut in and as a superstar and politician Jayalalithaa. She was called ‘Amma’ by her fans and enjoyed a very illustrious life while she had it. The teaser will straight up give you chills and Let’s take it to our ‘How’s The Hype?’ and see what you guys have to say about it.

In the still picture, Kangana is seen donning Jayalalithaa’s signature pose and going by the details in the picture, the resemblance is uncanny. The teaser starts with Kangana giving a shot for a film and goes onto a frame where she is seen standing and posing like Amma in front of the crowd.

Apart from learning Tamil, Kangana enrolled herself in Bharatnatyam classes for her role. She was also reported to have spent hours on prosthetic makeup sessions. Kangana also underwent prosthetic measurements for the role in the US.

In case, you liked the still and teaser or not, please give your valuable feedback by voting in the poll below.

