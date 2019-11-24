Pagalpanti Box Office Day 2 Early Estimates: Grows But Needs More

Pagalpanti Box Office: Anees Bazmee’s latest multistarrer comedy starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and others in lead has shocked everyone at the Box Office. The film was never expected to open big at the Box Office due to uninteresting promos but star cast was expected to still provide it respectable numbers on Day 1.

However, Pagalpanti failed to impress and managed just 5.5 crores approx on Day 1. Thankfully the film has shown a little jump on Saturday (which is rare in the case of comedy films not targetting multiplex audience).

As per early estimates, Pagalpanti has earned 6.5 crores approx on Saturday. The numbers are better from Friday but the overall number is just 12 crores approx which are at least 2 -2.5 crores lower than the minimum expectations.

Pagalpanti should show a better jump today and must target 10 crores Sunday to have any chance of decent trending on weekdays.

Arshad Warsi recently talked about the baggage he feels as an actor. Talking to IANS, he said, “I think when I started off, things were simpler, people were less complicated and baggage was less. Now it is a bit more complicated. Earlier, you were an actor, now you are a product. You are a commodity, which needs to be sold. So, you have to dress in a certain way, you have to walk and talk a certain way, look a certain way, you have to do certain things, you have to be in the news as often as you can or all the time. Earlier you had to do just act,”

Note: Final numbers for Pagalpanti from Producers are still awaited.

