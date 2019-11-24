Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar & Yami Gautam starrer Bala has started the 3rd week on a good note. It collected 1.35 crores on Friday compared to 1.80 crores Thursday despite its screen count being cut in the new week due to Paagalpanti and Frozen 2‘s release.

On Saturday, the film showed an amazing jump and almost doubled up its numbers. Bala earned 2.50 crores on Saturday thus taking the total business to 102.65 crores.

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Crosses 6 100 Crore Grossers Including De De Pyaar De
With Bala, Ayushmann has now scored his 3rd century. The collections are bound to see further growth on Sunday but before that, it has strengthened up its position in Koimoi’s Top 100 Box Office Grossers.

Bala has surpassed total 6 Bollywood films i.e. Shivaay (100.35 crores), Raid (101.54 crores), Race 2 (102 crores), Bol Bachchan (102 crores), De De Pyaar De (102.40 crores), Grand Masti (102.50 crores) and is targetting Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (103.50 crores), 2 States (104 crores), Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores), Ek Villain (105.50 crores) and ABCD 2 (107 crores) next.

PositionDays*Total
1. Baahubali 2 Hindi3511.30
2. Happy New Year3205.00
3. Dhoom 33280.25
4. Dangal3387.39
5. Sanju3341.22
6.Tiger Zinda Hai3339.16
7. Bajrangi Bhaijaan3320.34
8.War3317.77*
9. Sultan3300.45
10. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo3207.40
11.Thugs Of Hindostan3145.29
12. Race 3 3169.00
13. Chennai Express3+226.70
14. Bharat4209.36
15. PK4339.50
16.Padmaavat4300.00
17. Krrish 34240.50
18.Housefull 45206.00*
19.Golmaal Again 4205.72
20. Kick5233.00
21. Simmba5240.22
22. Bang Bang5181.03
23. Singham Returns5141.00
24. 2.0 (Hindi)5188.00
25. Kabir Singh(2019)5278.24
26. Mission Mangal(2019)5200.16
27. Saaho5149.00
28. Ek Tha Tiger6198.00
29. Dabangg 26158.50
30. Tubelight6121.25
31. Raees6137.51
32. Baaghi 26165.00
33. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani7190.03
34. Dilwale7148.00
35. Kesari7153.00
36.Gully Boy8139.38
37. Bodyguard8142.00
38. Judwaa 28138.00
39. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha8133.60
40. Rustom9127.42
41. Total Dhamaal9152.00
42. Bajirao Mastani9184.00
43. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story 9133.04
44. 3 Idiots9+202.00
45. Dabangg10145.00
46. Jai Ho10111.00
47. Uri - The Surgical Strike 10243.77
48. Super 3010146.10
49. Ra.One10115.00
50. Airlift10129.00
51. Tanu Weds Manu Returns11152.00
52. Jab Tak Hai Jaan11120.65
53. Kaabil11126.35
54.Dream Girl11139.70*
55. Agneepath11123.00
56. Rowdy Rathore11131.00
57. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil12112.50
58. Jolly LLB 212117.00
59. Ramleela12110.00
60. Ready12120.00
61. Chhichhore 12148.83
62. Housefull 313109.00
63. Don 213106.00
64. Gold13107.37
65. Ek Villain14105.50
66. Badrinath Ki Dulhania14116.60
67. Bala15102.65*
68. Race 214102.00
69. Holiday15112.65
70. Son Of Sardaar16105.03
71. stree16 129.67
72. Ghajini16+114.00
73. ABCD 217105.74
74. Barfi!17120.00
75.7Golmaal 317107.00
76. Housefull 217114.00
77. Raazi17123.17
78. Badhaai Ho17136.80
79.Raid22101.54
80. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag24+103.50
81. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety25108.71
82. Grand Masti23102.50
83. De De Pyaar De26102.40
84. 2 States28104.00
85. Shivaay31100.35
86. Singham37100.00
87. Bol Bachchan45102.00

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar is “thrilled” on seeing Bala receive so much love from the audience and crossing the Rs 100-crore mark at box office.

“It is an important film that says very, very important things for everyone to hear and think about. I’m glad that the people are giving it so much love. Having another Rs 100 crore hit under my belt is obviously an amazing feeling but what’s even more sweeter is that socially relevant films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and now Bala have reached so many people with its message.

