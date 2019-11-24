Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Crosses 6 100-Crore Grossers Including De De Pyaar De

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar & Yami Gautam starrer Bala has started the 3rd week on a good note. It collected 1.35 crores on Friday compared to 1.80 crores Thursday despite its screen count being cut in the new week due to Paagalpanti and Frozen 2‘s release.

On Saturday, the film showed an amazing jump and almost doubled up its numbers. Bala earned 2.50 crores on Saturday thus taking the total business to 102.65 crores.

With Bala, Ayushmann has now scored his 3rd century. The collections are bound to see further growth on Sunday but before that, it has strengthened up its position in Koimoi’s Top 100 Box Office Grossers.

Bala has surpassed total 6 Bollywood films i.e. Shivaay (100.35 crores), Raid (101.54 crores), Race 2 (102 crores), Bol Bachchan (102 crores), De De Pyaar De (102.40 crores), Grand Masti (102.50 crores) and is targetting Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (103.50 crores), 2 States (104 crores), Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores), Ek Villain (105.50 crores) and ABCD 2 (107 crores) next.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar is “thrilled” on seeing Bala receive so much love from the audience and crossing the Rs 100-crore mark at box office.

“It is an important film that says very, very important things for everyone to hear and think about. I’m glad that the people are giving it so much love. Having another Rs 100 crore hit under my belt is obviously an amazing feeling but what’s even more sweeter is that socially relevant films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and now Bala have reached so many people with its message.

