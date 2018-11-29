2.0 Movie Review: Shankar BLOWS Your Mind & Moves Your Heart!

2.0 Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson

Director: S. Shankar

What’s Good: If were talking here about the looks of the film, then EVERYTHING, the emotional angle works very well & A.R. Rahman’s background score elevates the adrenaline pumping moments.

What’s Bad: Only if I’ve to nitpick, there were some moments which might not please a certain section (that rhymes with ludo-ineffectuals) but who cares? This is SHATTERING records!

Loo Break: Considering the budget as 550 crores, every minute of this film costs over 3 and a half crores. Do you really wanna bear that loss?

Watch or Not?: Even if you’re someone who haven’t seen the darkness of a theatre in your lifetime, let this be your first film experience in cinema hall. If you want to watch it on your phone, please don’t!

The story of 2.0 is so simple that it could be explained in two lines but I’ll not tell either of them just because I want everyone to experience this first-hand. Without any spoilers, let’s just say Dr. Waseegaran has a new robot in Nila (Amy Jackson) and she’s breathtakingly beautiful to start with. Waseegaran wants Chitti back but because of back-door politics, this becomes a tough task.

Chitti comes back to fight Pakshi Raja (Akshay Kumar) and no my friends that’s not a spoiler. The entire story revolves around this entertaining face-off. But what makes it different is the cause because of which this delightful chaos is created on screen. [Now, that’s the limit to which I can convince you to go to see the film, without talking anything about the story. Please go!]

2.0 Movie Review: Script Analysis

S. Shankar’s story revolves around his magnanimous vision which never goes out of sight from the first second till the last. Everything happening on screen is lo larger than life, along-with keeping you intrigued, it keeps you surprising every moment. Two of friends, who don’t understand the language, watched the film in Tamil at 6am at Rajinikanth’s home theatre in Mumbai & they loved it like anything.

This speaks all! Those who doesn’t even understand a single word of Tamil were intrigues till the end – imagine watching this in your own language. Anthony’s editing somewhere drags and a bit more tightness would’ve crisped the core of the story. This requires another mini film which should just talk about all the efforts invested behind this visual spectacle.

2.0 Movie Review: Star Performance

There are many movies which speak a lot about how Rajinikanth as an actor is but this one is special. This makes you feel why he’s one of those stars who should never age. This 67-year-old SUPERSTAR, Thalaivar, puts his everything for 2.0 & not for a second you’ll believe he has reached this age. RESPECT! Please don’t age like this, forever.

Akshay Kumar fans! This is for you. Yes, he has a limited screen presence but to dominate the scenes in-front of Rajinikanth is not everyone can do. His quirky antics clicks very well. He nails the emotional angle developing the connect with his character. Amy Jackson is a treat to your eyes. She has delivered a good performance. Supporting cast was just about average including Adil Hussain but the movie isn’t about them.

2.0 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Baahubali 2 was something which was referred as parameter when grandness of movies was concerned, but Shankar has shattered that bar catapulting to levels no one can reach anytime soon now. I loved how there was an equal mixture of VFX & story; neither of them outshine each other. Every penny of the budget is totally justified. [PLEASE WATCH IT IN 3D for the best experience]

A.R. Rahman’s background score goes very well with the awe-inspiring happenings on screen. Yes, I missed a memorable signature theme song but no major complaints because the visuals will occupy your entire attention. Songs aren’t memorable, they don’t have to be.

2.0 Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, 2.0 is a fully fledged package having a good looking body & a soul to which you’ll connect instantly. There’s a lot for both Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar fans; not a single person will leave theatres half heartedly. A MUST WATCH in cinema halls! (if possible – 3D).

Four Stars!

