After waiting for so long, finally, the much-awaited 2.0 is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. This Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer is the first Indian movie to be shot in Real 3D format and also the most expensive one with a budget of around 550+ crores. Boasted of high-end technology and an interesting concept, the movie is touted to be a record-breaker of all sorts.

2.0 was in the making for a long time, due to its strong post-production. Almost three years ago i.e. on 15th December 2015, director Shankar made a tweet about the commencement of the shoot for the sci-fi thriller. He quoted, “2.0 shoot starts from tomorrow.. Excited!!”

2.0 shoot starts from tomorrow.. Excited!!! — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) December 15, 2015

The movie saw several delays in a release citing post-production reasons. It was first slated to arrive on Diwali, last year. Afterwards, it got postponed from January to April 2018. The main reason behind the delay was the US-based VFX studio, which failed to complete the work within the committed timeline due to bankruptcy. Later the VFX work was given to the new companies.

According to the report in Bollywood Hungama, the source close to the LYCA Productions stated, “The VFX delivery has been gravely defaulted by a US company that took on the task of doing the entire special effects of our film. So, we had to pull out 1000 shots from the film and send it off to 10 different VFX companies, 100 shots to each! This meant a great deal of criminal delay. In fact, I will tell you the truth, they’ve cheated us and we’re now planning to take elaborate legal action against them.”

Albeit there is a sigh of relief for the makers as the movie is finally releasing on 29th November, it took a dedication and hard work of 1079 days. Also, due to its post-production issues, the budget of 2.0 increased considerably.

Talking about other Bollywood movies, Ranbir Kapoor’s ambitious project Jagga Jasoos took over 3 years for its completion due to the busy schedule of the actors and re-shoot of scenes. Another Ranbir Kapoor starrer Bombay Velvet was in the making for more than one and a half years.