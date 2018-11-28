15YearsOfKalHoNaaHo: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Offered The Role Of Naina

It has been fifteen years since Kal Ho Naa Ho released. While the film is special to fans for different reasons, Karan Johar, too, has shared some interesting anecdotes about the film in his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy. Karan’s father, the late Yash Johar, had produced the film and Karan had written it.

In the book, Karan mentions that Nikkhil Advani, who had assisted him on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham had done complete justice to Karan’s vision as a writer, he wishes it was a film he had to his name as a director too. Nikkhil and Karan had a fallout post the release of the film. Though they patched up later, the former never directed a film for Dharma Productions again.

Another interesting trivia he shed some light on in the book is how he had approached Kareena Kapoor Khan to play the role of Naina in the film and Kareena demanded to be paid the same amount that Shah Rukh Khan was getting as his fee. After the debacle of Mujhse Dosti Karoge, which was the directorial debut of Kunal Kohli, Kareena was wary of working with first-time directors and did not show much interest in the film. Karan offered the role to Preity Zinta and the rest, as they say, is history.

After this incident, Kareena and Karan did not speak to each other for a while but a couple of years later, they buried the hatched and went on to collaborate on films like Kurbaan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. She will also be seen in Karan’s next directorial venture Takht slated to hit the screens in 2020.