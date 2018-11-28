Tere Te: Guru Randhawa Is Here With Another Quirky Number Alongside Zaara Yesmin & Ikka

The popular singer Guru Randhawa is back with another quirky song Tere Te featuring Zaara Yesmin and Ikka!

It was just a few days back when the popular singer Guru Randhawa had shared the first look of his upcoming music video Tere Te. Featuring Zaara Yesmin and Ikka, the poster looked all quirky and it had definitely increased the excitement of the viewers.

Now the video is finally out! Check out here:

Zaara Yesmin, who has earlier worked with renowned singers like Darshan Raval and Falak Shabir, has this time joined hands with Guru Randhawa to give this amazing dance number.

Moreover the song is more special for T-Series as it has been released on Bhushan Kumar’s birthday, 27th November.

It seems this song is gonna be a massive hit, giving us ‘the new year anthem.’

The 23-year-old model Zaara, who was born in Assam and brought up in Delhi, now aspires to do something big in the glamour industry. She has already been a part of numerous print and TV commercials, working for prestigious brands like Nokia, Honda and Jio. Zaara has also been the winner of Femina Style Diva East 2016.

Talking about the music video, Tere Te is a funky dance number featuring Zaara Yesmin and Ikka.

Choreographed by Melvin Louis, the song has been sung by Guru Randhawa. Usually the singer himself likes to give the music of his videos. But this time, the music of the song has been composed by Vee and Abhijeet Vaghani.