Indian Fans are waiting for Avengers 4 Trailer, the #whereistheavengers4trailer trends across the country!

Global Media picks up on the India trend, fan memes and videos go viral!!

Ever since the shocking events of Avengers Infinity War, audiences have been eager to see what’s next for Earth’s Mightiest in their fight against Thanos. With constant buzz and speculation reaching its highest point as we speak, Marvel fans in India have begun asking the main guys and the Russo Brothers, including Marvel, that, where indeed is the Avengers 4 trailer!

Influencer and YouTube sensation Ashish Chanchlani has started this movement, asking through agitated videos asking where is the trailer and very soon, the hashtag #whereistheavengers4trailer trended!

Fans, followers have sent hilarious replies, memes, videos and have tagged the global Marvel team too!

We wonder if they will respond to Indian fans with something exciting!

AshishChanchlani’s video:

Fan videos:



https://www.instagram.com/aditya.raj.ghosh/p/Bqm_zCDANu7/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=emcuuc2xzv3x

https://www.instagram.com/aditya.raj.ghosh/p/BqnANkpgFYO/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=1a280bs8aazzm

Tweets and memes

@MarvelStudios @Russo_Brothers , Please give us an announcement of the trailer for #Avengers4. We cannot wait anymore. A simple announcement about the trailer will not be spoiling anything 😭😭. Make this happen Marvel!! #WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer @ashchanchlani @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/uD5GMrURvF — Farmaan Md (@iamfarmaan) November 25, 2018

Brah! #WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer

Release it soon or else I'm gonna throw a moon at ya!😹🔥💕 Marvel is ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/94GoDcykkQ — Harry (@CharnDmc) November 26, 2018

@Marvel_India tumhe spiderman aur doctor strange ki asthiyo ki kasam#WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 23, 2018

@Marvel_India tum logo ko steve rogers ke virginity ki kasam#WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 23, 2018

