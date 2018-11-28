Indian Fans are waiting for Avengers 4 Trailer, the #whereistheavengers4trailer trends across the country!
Global Media picks up on the India trend, fan memes and videos go viral!!
Ever since the shocking events of Avengers Infinity War, audiences have been eager to see what’s next for Earth’s Mightiest in their fight against Thanos. With constant buzz and speculation reaching its highest point as we speak, Marvel fans in India have begun asking the main guys and the Russo Brothers, including Marvel, that, where indeed is the Avengers 4 trailer!
Influencer and YouTube sensation Ashish Chanchlani has started this movement, asking through agitated videos asking where is the trailer and very soon, the hashtag #whereistheavengers4trailer trended!
Fans, followers have sent hilarious replies, memes, videos and have tagged the global Marvel team too!
We wonder if they will respond to Indian fans with something exciting!
AshishChanchlani's video:
hello all to all my dear indian marvel fans let us all show what we fans are capable of LETS MAKE THIS A BIG MOVEMENT use the hashtag #whereistheavengers4trailer and post videos about how much you guys are excited for the movie tag @marvel_india & @marvelstudios let us all do this together #HailMarvel
Fan videos:
#WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer #marvel #A4 @Russo_Brothers @MarvelStudios @ashchanchlani @Marvel_India @MarkRuffalo GIVE US THE TRAILER PLEASE pic.twitter.com/CjnxoUP1UQ
— I KNEEL BEFORE THE GOD OF MISCHIEF 🌈 (@godofmiischief) November 25, 2018
Oh Dear #Marvel #whereistheavengers4trailer
https://www.instagram.com/aditya.raj.ghosh/p/Bqm_zCDANu7/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=emcuuc2xzv3x
https://www.instagram.com/aditya.raj.ghosh/p/BqnANkpgFYO/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=1a280bs8aazzm
BIG QUESTION : When will Avengers 4 trailer be out ? Dear @marvelstudios @marvel_india @marvel and All the relatives of RING master #Thanos , #whereistheAvengers4trailer ? Kab laaoge be ? Majaak majaak mein December aane waala hai . Jaldi bataao , tumhe Thanos ki Maa ki eyes ki Kasam hai !! Bujhe ki naahi ? #spiderman #ironman #thor #RjAlok
Personally invested in #Avengers4 because su4ita ha ha lol 😐 HOW WILL ANT MAN GET OUT THE QUANTUM REALM? IS THAT THE SCENARIO DR.STRANGE SAW? WHAT PLANET IS THANOS ON? HOW DARE YOU KILL @PRATTPRATTPRATT ? Really hoping #PaulRudd turns out to be the ultimate saviour btw because he deserves it poor thing. @marvel_india @marvel @marvelstudios #WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer quit playing games with my heart. At least my hair looks great so there’s that.
Trending
Tweets and memes
@MarvelStudios @Russo_Brothers , Please give us an announcement of the trailer for #Avengers4. We cannot wait anymore. A simple announcement about the trailer will not be spoiling anything 😭😭. Make this happen Marvel!! #WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer @ashchanchlani @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/uD5GMrURvF
— Farmaan Md (@iamfarmaan) November 25, 2018
Nation wants to know #WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer @Marvel @MarvelStudios @ashchanchlani @RobertDowneyJr @ChrisEvans @prattprattpratt @chrishemsworth @MarkRuffalo @AnthonyMackie @CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/qkbu9fzCPu
— Abhishek Mahajan (@abhishekmahjan) November 25, 2018
We want avengers 4 trailer #WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer pic.twitter.com/fMN9wo3h9k
— Jayesh Badodekar (@JayeshBadodeka6) November 26, 2018
Brah! #WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer
Release it soon or else I'm gonna throw a moon at ya!😹🔥💕 Marvel is ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/94GoDcykkQ
— Harry (@CharnDmc) November 26, 2018
#WhereIstheAvengers4Trailer @Marvel_India @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/fBk8AYbonJ
— Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 23, 2018
@Marvel_India tumhe spiderman aur doctor strange ki asthiyo ki kasam#WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer
— Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 23, 2018
If uve been listening to me through the years you’d know that I’m a massive #Avengers fan which is why I’m asking #WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer ??@marvel_india @RobertDowneyJr @chrishemsworth @MarkRuffalo @MarvelStudios @ChrisEvans @TomHolland1996 @chadwickboseman @Russo_Brothers pic.twitter.com/RgXsgFrUkH
— Hrishikesh Kannan (@HrishiKay) November 27, 2018
Every superhero fan wants to know !!#whereistheAvengers4trailer#WakeMeUp@MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/FARB29Mo1B
— Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) November 26, 2018
@Marvel_India tum logo ko steve rogers ke virginity ki kasam#WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer
— Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 23, 2018
Memes
Yeh hamare sabar ka konsa imtihaan le rahe hein….. 😥😥😥
For those of u who think I copied this meme ur wrong I created this meme… #whereistheavengers4trailer
View this post on Instagram
Follow @mr.comiccrazy for more superhero stuff like this
#thanos #vision #mcu #stanlee #scarletwitch #marvel #marvelcomics #infinitywar #avengers #avengersinfinitywar #avengers4 #ironman #thor #spiderman #whereistheavengers4trailer