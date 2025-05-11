Marvel Studios has produced some of the biggest blockbusters over the years. The MCU has a strong fanbase, and fans are very involved with the movies. The Avengers franchise completely changed the superhero genre. Jeremy Renner, best known for playing Hawkeye in the MCU, once claimed that Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, popularly known as the Russo Brothers, received several death threats from a certain fanbase. They directed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Keep scrolling for more.

Renner joined the MCU in 2011 and had a brief cameo in Thor starring Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston. His Hawkeye had a full-fledged role in The Avengers, released in 2012. He has then appeared in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Endgame. Hawkeye, aka Clint Barton, is part of the OG Avengers team comprising Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, and him. He got his solo web series on Disney+ after Endgame and recently revealed that he had turned down Marvel’s offer to appear in Hawkeye season 2 because of a lower payment than in the first season.

Since Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye is a part of the Avengers team, the fans were upset when he did not appear in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. It was directed by the Russo Brothers. In 2018, Renner appeared for an interview with USA Today to promote his film Tag. During that interview, the Hawkeye actor claimed that Anthony and Joe Russo received death threats for the absence of Clint Barton in Infinity War.

The Hawkeye fans were worried about their favorite superhero, and explaining his feelings, Renner said, “It’s a nice feeling, I suppose. I think the Russo brothers got way too many death threats. I’m like, ‘Wow, dude, that’s intense. I’m sorry!” Although the Russo brothers never said anything like that, it is not an unbelievable thing to happen, given that comic book movie fans are strongly attached to their favorite heroes. It happened when Renner was noticeably missing from the Avengers: Infinity War promotions.

For those unaware, Clint Barton did not appear in Avengers: Infinity War because he was under house arrest after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Jeremy Renner’s Avengers movies and the Hawkeye web series are available on Disney+.

