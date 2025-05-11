Mjolnir is perhaps the most iconic weapon used by any superhero in the MCU. Forged in the heart of a dying star, it is more than a weapon. It’s a test. Odin’s enchantment, “Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor,” makes it a selective tool, only usable by those who pass an invisible moral standard.

While it spent much of its time in Thor’s hands, a few notable characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have lifted it or fought with its powers. From emotional reveals to jaw-dropping action scenes, these moments reshaped how audiences understood heroism, worthiness, and the evolving mythology of Asgard.

Thor

As Mjolnir’s rightful wielder, Thor Odinson has had the longest and most profound bond with the hammer. Initially arrogant and impulsive, Thor was stripped of Mjolnir by Odin to teach him humility. Only after proving his selflessness in Thor (2011) did he become worthy again. Throughout the MCU, Mjolnir serves as both a weapon and a symbol of Thor’s identity, until Hela destroys it in Ragnarok. Its temporary return in Endgame allowed Thor to reclaim a piece of himself, affirming that he was still worthy even in doubt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Vision

Vision lifted Mjolnir effortlessly in Avengers: Age of Ultron, stunning both audiences and the Avengers. The scene wasn’t played for fanfare; it was quiet and deliberate, making Vision’s worthiness feel earned, not sensationalized. Vision’s moral compass was uncorrupted as an artificial being born from the Mind Stone, Jarvis, and vibranium. His ability to wield Mjolnir remains one of the MCU’s most understated but impactful confirmations of worth.

Steve Rogers

Perhaps the most electrifying moment in Avengers: Endgame came when Steve Rogers summoned Mjolnir during the final battle against Thanos. It was a payoff years in the making. Steve had nudged the hammer in Age of Ultron, hinting at latent worthiness, but chose not to lift it fully. By Endgame, his honor, sacrifice, and moral clarity made him indisputably worthy. Not only did he lift Mjolnir, but he wielded it with skill, combining it with his shield to devastating effect.

Avengers, assemble. Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America’s Marvel Studios’ "Avengers: Endgame" Outfit features a leader preparing for battle with his iconic shield. Get it in the Marketplace on June 24! pic.twitter.com/NmZZMN3wVc — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 23, 2021

Mighty Thor (Jane Foster)

Diagnosed with terminal cancer, Jane Foster sought Mjolnir in hopes of healing, and the hammer responded. Broken into fragments by Hela, Mjolnir was reassembled for Jane, drawn by her bravery and purity of heart. In choosing to fight despite the toll it took on her health, Jane redefined what “worthy” truly meant. However, this led to her demise in the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel)

Odin

As the original wielder and enchanter of Mjolnir, Odin’s connection to the hammer is foundational. Though not shown wielding it in combat on screen, his authority over Mjolnir is absolute. In Thor (2011), he strips Thor of his power and casts Mjolnir to Earth, binding it with the worthiness enchantment. This act alone demonstrates his dominion over both the weapon and the rules governing it.

Thor: One day, perhaps, I will make you proud.

Odin: You've already made me proud. Fathers love us unconditionally. Happy father's day! pic.twitter.com/oyny101zVQ — Marvel (@Marvel_India) June 18, 2017

Hela

Although not “worthy” in the traditional sense, Hela could stop and shatter Mjolnir with her bare hand in Thor: Ragnarok. As Odin’s firstborn and the original wielder of the hammer before Thor, her connection to it predated the worthiness enchantment. Her display in Ragnarok didn’t confirm whether or not she was worthy of the hammer. However, it confirmed that she was powerful enough to handle it to her needs.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Harry Potter: From Gellert Grindelwald To Lucius Malfoy—Which Elder Wand Master Truly Owned The Deathly Hallow?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News