2.0 Advance Booking LATEST Update: See How It’s Doing In Akshay Kumar’s Zone; Rajinikanth’s Is God Level!

It’s just a day remaining for the storm of Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 to hit the box office and advance booking is starting to pick up at various places in the North. South was always full from the day it was announced but major centers like Mumbai and Pune started on a below-par note.

Given the star-power and a mammoth budget of the film; advance booking as a Baaghi 2 or even Avengers: Infinity War will not work for 2.0. It needs an ‘all-orange’ situation by tonight to have an opening day on the lines of everyone’s expectations country-wide. Mumbai is still underwhelming as far as the expectations are concerned. There’s a not a major orange-sight where it should have been at least 50% by now.

Delhi is comparatively better than yesterday. There still are not much ‘filling-fast’ shows over there too, but the capacity in the shows in better. We can expect to see a notable change by today evening. Tomorrow, the spot bookings will come into play and everything after it will either be a surprise or a shock. Pune being Pune is still underwhelming as far as the advance goes. Spot bookings will have to be huge tomorrow if we want a memorable day 1.

Bengaluru was any way a hit since the day 1 and things are just getting better with each passing day. On a flip side, Hindi version has popped up considerably well since yesterday. In Chennai, finally the houseful shows will overtake the filling fast ones. It’s deservingly a festival for the people over there and tomorrow will be a sight to witness.