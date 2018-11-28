Gauri Khan took to Instagram sharing an adorable photo of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam together.

The picture showcases AbRam going on his toes and giving a sweet kiss on his father Shah Rukh Khan’s forehead. Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a peaceful smile on his lips as his little one expresses his love for his daddy.

What catches our attention is that the picture is coincidently similar to one of Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero posters where the actor is seen kissing Anushka Sharma’s forehead.

Sharing the picture, Gauri Khan posted saying, “Can we just declare them the ‘sweetest’ couple in the world. #lovegoals #kissonforehead”.

SRK and AbRam are one of the cutest father-son duos in Bollywood. Whenever they are snapped together, their fans go into a frenzy.

On the work front, Shah is all geared up for his upcoming film Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The movie is helmed by Aanand L Rai and the trailer of the same already has broken all records of views on YouTube. Zero is slated to release on December 21, 2018.