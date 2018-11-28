Fans Have Decided The Genre For A Film Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, together in a movie! Yes, we asked a question yesterday about which genre would be best suited if ever these stars collaborate for the project, and the results are very interesting.

In a poll conducted yesterday, we provided the six options to choose from, including thriller/crime, family drama, comedy, action/adventure, fantasy and period drama. The poll has recorded 3,926 votes till now and winning genre swept away with a significant margin of 10% and accumulated 1306 votes till now.

It’s the action/adventure genre which has been the favourite choice of voters, with 1306 votes which make for 33.27% of votes. Thriller/crime genre stands at the second position with 911 votes making for 23.20% votes and the period drama makes it at the third place with 739 votes i.e. 18.82%. And genres including comedy, family drama and fantasy stands at 4th, 5th and 6th positions respectively.

Looking at the response, it seems that there’s a huge excitement amongst the fans, who wish to see these supremely talented actors coming together for a movie. But as of now, the wish just seems like a dream because of the ‘budget’ issue and of course due to the super busy schedule of the stars.

Recently, at a promotional event of 2.0, Akshay Kumar said that he would love to share the screen space with 5-7 superstars of the Indian film industry. He stated, “I would want all big male actors to come for a film together. Would love to do a film with five-seven actors. I don’t know why it doesn’t happen anymore,” states the actor.”