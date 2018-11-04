2.0 Trailer Breakdown: Director Shankar unveiled the theatrical trailer of 2.0 at a grand event in Chennai in the presence of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, A.R. Rahman and the entire crew of the much-anticipated science fiction film. Minutes after the trailer went live, the social media reactions started flowing it with a section of people making fun of the visual effects of the film. While social media reactions are not supposed to be taken seriously merely because there is no direct relation between the social media reactions and Box-Office collections, we wish people were a bit considerate given the fact that 2.0 as a film is much more than just the presence of two superstars from respective industry.

Honestly speaking, the visual effects seen in the trailer of 2.0 is something that has not been seen in any Indian film till date. The sequences featuring the eagle are nothing short of a spectacle and the haunting background score just elevates the impact of the visually appealing trailer. Yes, there are a few short comings, but the trailer has a lot of stuff to adore rather than nit-picking on the minor visual effect glitches. Few of the breath-taking sequences in the trailer, which is comparable to global films include:

1. From 0.38 to 0.42, the introductory sequence of the eagle.



2. 0.54 to 0.57, when Akshay Kumar is seen in the wing suit – A 3D experience.



3. 1.00 to 1.02, when the eagle rises suddenly over the tree.



4. 1.16 to 1.17, when Rajinikanth fires a bullet from his fingers – A 3D experience.



5. 1.25 to 1.27, when a lot of cell phones are seen transforming into Robots.



6. 1.29 to 1.32, when the eagle transforms itself into several cellular devices – 3D experience.



7. 1.55 to 1.57, the no exit sequence.



8. 2.00 to 2.02, “I will set your screens on fire” – A 3D experience.



9. 2.05, when Rajinikanth transforms into Akshay Kumar.



So much detailing has gone into creating a visually immersive experience for the audience, and this is one film whose detailing can be appreciated only after viewing the stuff on the big screen. The small mobile phone screens or the laptop screen wouldn’t really do justice to the scale of this magnum opus. Leaving aside the fineness of VFX, another factor which held my attention were the 3D shots. Though I watched the trailer in 2D, there are so many sequences in the 2-minute trailer which have the 3D effect. Unlike all other films which are converted into 3D, 2.0 is one film which has been shot using IMAX 3D camera, the same camera which the makers in the west use. 2.0 seems to be one film, which would be worth experience in the 3D format, unlike the other Indian films wherein the makers have cheated the audience in the name of 3D.

The vision of Shankar, the hard work of crew, and the sheer visually rich trailer suggests that this film would be nothing short of a spectacular big screen experience. And knowing Shankar, the film would be a science fiction film with an extremely commercial and relatable storyline. Here’s hoping that the film has a lot more to offer than just the breath-taking visual effects and proves to be a trend setter for a lot of directors who plan to make superhero or science fiction film in the future. When a 2-minute long trailer has as many as 9 visually appealing shots, we wonder how much the film would have to offer. This is Indian Cinema Version 2.0 meant to be experienced on the BIG SCREEN.