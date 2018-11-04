Katrina Kaif Has The Maximum Sex Appeal Says Manish Malhotra

Katrina Kaif has bewitched everyone with her sensuousness and incredible dancing in Thugs of Hindostan. Kat’s look has become a huge talking point and top fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who curated her looks for the two songs Suraiyya and Manzoor-E-Khuda, calls the actress to be one of most sensual actresses to have ever graced our silver screen.

“The whole brief given was that Suraiyya must be, of course, from the old world but there is a lot of sensuousness to her and a lot of beauty to her. She is a very important character because whenever people see her, they get mesmerised with her beauty, her body and dancing,” says Manish Malhotra.

Katrina plays the role of Suraiyya – the outrageously hot dancer of Hindostan in the film and she casts her spell on Firangi (Aamir Khan) with her looks. The song has Aamir, hilariously dressed as a British captain, having the guts to woo Katrina in front of a room filled with British officers.

Manish adds, “For me a courtesan is always very mysterious, she is always that other woman, she is always somebody who is beautiful, who everyone is attracted too, has maximum sex appeal, so for me it’s a very attractive character. You see any top actress who have played a courtesan on screen – you see Madhubala, Meena Kumari ji, Rekha ji they are the epitome of beauty. Katrina, to me, is one of the hottest actresses that we have ever seen on cinema. I ensured that we presented an incredibly modern yet sexy courtesan on screen who looked completely different from what people had earlier seen in our movies.”

Yash Raj Films Thugs of Hindostan is the biggest visual spectacle hitting the big screen this Diwali. It boasts of a larger than life, never seen before action extravaganza and an incredible casting coup that brings together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh in a pivotal role.

Thugs of Hindostan has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is set to release on November 8, a national holiday, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.