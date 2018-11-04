The recently released Zero trailer starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif has broken record and has become the first Indian film to garner 54 million views within 24 hrs.

Launched at a grand event on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Zero trailer has been receiving immense love and appreciation from audiences and critics alike. The current standing of the trailer on YouTube is 64 million views and counting.

Not only fans but also Bollywood celebs have also been taking to their social media to shower love on the lead trio and applaud them for their spectacular performance.

In the trailer, Shah Rukh is seen trying to woo Anushka Sharma, a scientist who moves around in a customised wheelchair. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is a ravishing superstar who loves the bottle and Bauua equally, it seems.

Born to a wealthy family and raised in an environment of affluence and indulgence, Bauua was never failed by Meerut or its people. But when he meets two women (Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma), his experiences with these women take him on a journey to complete his ‘incompleteness’ and broaden his horizons to find a purpose he never knew he had.

The Aanand L Rai directorial is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated and eagerly awaited films of the year. Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen before avatar, ‘Zero’ has got cinema lovers across quarters excited.

‘Zero’ presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Set against the backdrop of Meerut, ‘Zero’ presents a unique as well as rooted story.

Bringing back the super hit trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, ‘Zero’ offers interesting performances with an unconventional storyline.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.