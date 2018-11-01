Thugs Of Hindostan’s China Release Date CONFIRMED? Here’s What We Know About It!

After the blockbuster run of Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Bollywood got introduced to potential market for Indian movies of China. After Dangal, movies like Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium and Hichki reaped bountiful at Chinese box office. Amidst the release of Thugs Of Hindostan this Diwali, there is a good news for the makers!

Earlier, Aamir Khan expressed his desire for releasing Thugs Of Hindostan in India, overseas and China simultaneously, but it didn’t turn out to be fulfilled. Now as per the latest report, the movie will see a grand release in China but not on its global release date. As there are eight movies slated for November release which includes six Hollywood imports- Universal Studios’ The House with a Clock in Its Walls, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Venom, Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Crazy Rich Asians, the release for TOH is ruled out in China.

Talking to Firstpost, Chinese box office tracker Gavin Feng said, “The buy-out price paid for Thugs of Hindostan is estimated between $15 to 20 million (Rs 110 to 147 crore). In the history of the Chinese film market, Iron Man 3 is the only buy-out film which was priced more than $10 million (Iron Man 3 was not sold on revenue-sharing basis owing to some exceptional reasons unlike most Hollywood blockbusters). Now, Aamir Khan and Yash Raj Films probably would get more money if they manage to secure a split deal like Secret Superstar. The Indian investors may ink an agreement with E Stars saying that if the film crosses $100 million (or any particular milestone) in China, they will get a certain amount of share from the revenue garnered over and above $100 million.”

Talking about the release date in China, she further added, “It is expected to debut someday before Chinese New Year, which falls in February 2019. It can also get a potential December 2018 release since a lot of local titles have begun to target the lucrative Chinese New Year and summer holidays in recent years, and the blackout period in December for protecting Chinese films has also become shorter. Recently, Film Bureau allowed Warner Bros superhero film Aquaman to open on 7 December, two weeks before its North American rollout. In fact, Aquaman is all set to become the first Hollywood blockbuster to release in December (co-productions like The Great Wall are categorised as local films). I have also learned that the Film Bureau may put one more foreign film on 14 December and the blackout period would officially start from 21 December this year. So Thugs of Hindostan has a chance to see the light of day in December,” she said.

As Aamir Khan enjoys a huge fan following in China, thanks to the staggering success of Dangal and Secret Superstar, his upcoming Thugs Of Hindostan is expected to create waves at China box office.