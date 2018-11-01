Thugs Of Hindostan Music Review: Achieves The Flavour But Fails To Satisfy Our Commercial Appetite!

Thugs Of Hindostan Music Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Music Director/s: Ajay-Atul

When it comes to period dramas in Bollywood, music has always been an integral part to them. Be it a Mughal – E – Azam or Devdas, we have seen composers stepping out of their comfort zone to design the music pertaining to the particular eras of those films. A.R. Rahman is one of those rare composers who has somewhat got the pulse right for this genre. Though Thugs Of Hindostan was a match made in heaven for someone like Rahman or Pritam, makers, at the drop of their hat have chosen Ajay-Atul. Let’s see has their gamble paid off!

Thugs Of Hindostan Music Review – Vashmalle

Following a similar template as Rahman’s Mohenjo Daro, the ‘arra-ra-ra’ start of Vashmalle is an indication of how this is a song from a period drama. It sounds good, but I’m not sure if this will carry a repeat value. Best thing about the song is how Ajay & Atul have chosen two of the best deep-voiced singers – Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh. But choosing singers and utilizing them at their fullest are two different things and I felt they could have done a lot better. Tune is hummable but Amitabh Bhattacharya’s mingled lyrics demand to be heard for multiple times to understand them fully.

Thugs Of Hindostan Music Review – Suraiyya

Don’t know why but this instantly reminded me of Bloody Hell from Rangoon. Without any doubt, the arrangement of instruments on this one is mind blowing. The start is meh but it gets the flow as it proceeds. What, again, kills the song is its forgettable lyrics. Alike Vashmalle, even this song has a sudden tempo raise towards the end but this one works well. I didn’t expect this to be a Sheila but in any which way this is a very average song.

Thugs Of Hindostan Music Review – Manzoor-E-Khuda

The most situational song of the film and my favorite of all. It starts on an unexpected note and carries the mysterious element throughout. This will surely work wonders in the film and Ajay & Atul are in top form. This also has a tempo rise towards making it a similar template for all the songs. Best thing about the song is it manages to create the atmosphere required for a film like Thugs Of Hindostan. The ‘dhamaakedaar’ SSS combo of Shreya, Sunidhi and Sukhwinder work amazingly for the song.

Last Word – Thugs Of Hindostan

All heard and done, Thugs Of Hindostan is a supremely arranged album when it comes to music but fails to churn out a single blockbuster. With a heavy heart, I say, Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics are the weakest of all the three departments of music, lyrics and singing. Silver lining of this dark cloud is, there are just 3 songs which mean less obstruction while watching the movie.

Two and a half stars!