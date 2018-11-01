Watching Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs Of Hindostan In IMAX? Here’s A Good News For You!

With the growing buzz around the ambitious Thugs Of Hindostan, IMAX Corporation has opened advance booking for the film a day before the other screens.

The Yash Raj Films’ much-anticipated film will be releasing across 17 IMAX theatres in India and selected international markets beginning November 8.

Advance booking will start from November 2 across all operators, a day prior to the advance booking for other screens, read a statement.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Thugs of Hindostan is set in the era when the East India Company ruled over India. It brings a story of rebel, love and freedom on the big screen.