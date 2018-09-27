Thugs Of Hindostan Trailer: We Bet You Can’t Watch This Just Once; BLOCKBUSTER On Cards!

Thugs Of Hindostan Trailer: The trailer of the most awaited magnum opus starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif & Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead is out and after watching the trailer, we’ve already tighten our seat belts to witness the true-blue thugs of Bollywood in the best way possible. The makers of Thugs of Hindostan after revealing motion posters of all the main characters, had announced that the trailer would be coming out today which marks the special occassion of Yash Chopra’s 85th birthday.

The trailer showcases Amitabh Bachchan as Azaad/Khudabaksh fighting against the East India Company for freedom. Aamir Khan who plays Firangi belongs to Kanpur and is hired by the East India Company to defeat Azaad.

We’re mind blown with certain segments of the film like Llyod Owen’s fierce look, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s bang-on entry, and a lot more. What’s cherry on the top is Aamir Khan tickling our funny bones with dialogues such as “Angrezi me bahut hi kaminey ko kya kehte hai; hum woh hai”. There’s too much happening in the trailer, but each one of it braces us further to keep holding on! Katrina Kaif too looks beautiful as she carries the look of Surraiya flawlessly. Now with such bombastic trailer, we have only risen our expectations further to see this huge cast only create bigger magic on the screen.

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. The film’s director Vijay Krishna Acharya says he wants to share the movie with the audiences across India. “We are a nation of film lovers, and films have often been a cultural glue that binds us all in a way that transcends geography. We hope that in ‘Thugs of Hindostan‘, the audience will find a story that is universal in appeal and unique in its presentation,” Acharya said in a statement.

“Thugs of Hindostan“, an adaptation of the 1839 novel “Confessions of a Thug“, promises to be the biggest visual spectacle on the big screen with jaw-dropping action sequences and an epic war on the seas.

The mega action adventure is set to releases on November 8.