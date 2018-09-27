Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Under One Roof – Agar Tum Saath Ho!

Karan Johar is known to direct larger than life movies, and he did something exactly like that once again. He got the biggest casting coup ever with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.

On Wednesday, we got a glimpse of reunion among some of the Bollywood’s biggest celebs. Karan Johar shared an image on Instagram with a caption ‘the biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever’. Karan Johar, Amir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone were seen together in one frame which truly justified KJo’s caption. It was adorable as stars hugged like buddies showing love for each other.

Most interesting thing about the picture is that it cleared the air on rumours about the equation between ex-lovers, Ranbir and Deepika. RK was seen embracing Ranveer and Deepika in a pic. He was joined by Alia which clearly shows that she is pretty cool about her boyfriend chilling out with his ex. Now that’s true sense of solidarity!

KJo has worked with SRK (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and My Name Is Khan), Alia (Student Of The Year), Ranbir (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) and Ranveer will be seen in Karan’s next Takht. With this kind of bonding in a frame, we wish a movie having all these superstars to happen soon. We wish KJo can execute this BLOCKBUSTER frame in a biggest BLOCKBUSTER movie.