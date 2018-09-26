Salman Khan Opens Up On The Comparison Of Aayush & Warina’s Pair With Him & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood’s Superstar Salman Khan is all gearing up for his next home production film, Loveyatri. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film stars debutants Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma. Apart from being in the news for its changing title, the film is abuzz because of its mind blowing songs and duo’s chemistry.

Not only that, the recently released song Dholida from the film is somewhat being compared to Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’s song Dholi Taaro and their lovable Jodi.

Today, we got an amazing opportunity to meet the man himself at his Galaxy apartment for a quick interaction about Loveyatri and some more exciting things. During the conversation, the Kick actor was asked about Aayush and Warina’s comparison being made with Aishwarya and him, he promptly replied and said, “Dekho, usme bahut time lagega. (Listen, it will take a lot of time). If Loveyatri becomes Maine Pyaar Kiya, even after that it will take 10 years to match that level by doing the right films. As far as Aayush and Warina are concerned, they have done a fabulous job. Aayush had to do a lot of practice because you know you are competing with Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh… so everyone dances well, you need to be that good. One thing that we did is that we haven’t focused on the action, rather have made a beautiful love story. It’s like a sweet college romance.”

Apart from this, he was also asked about the title change and does he thinks as a producer that there’s lack of freedom and expression when it comes to films and creativity, he said, “Has it changed again? (Laughs) Should we change this title too? We have no problem. There’s a lot of creativity. If you don’t want this title, we will change it. So basically, this whole thing came out with Loveratri. There’s nothing offensive about that title. We are making a very sweet beautiful love story, like earlier the films were used to be made. So, that is what we wanted to do. It has love and then the whole festival, so we called it Loveratri. But some people got offended by that, and they were like, ‘Ye galat hai’ and one person’s emotion is not okay with that, why do we do that? We are making love story, we are not making hate story… Bhushan (Kumar) makes it (laughs). So we changed the title. We went to the censor board, they had a discussion and said, ‘change the title’. Abhiraj sat down and explained them that there’s nothing offensive in the film that will hurt anyone’s sentiments, it’s a beautiful film. Instead, we are building the essence of Navratri and a love story around it. Then they agreed to it and said, ‘okay, don’t change the title, just put a tag line.’ Then the team came happily and said, ‘Loveratri is the title’. I said, ‘did they raise a concern?’ They said, ‘yes’. Then I said, ‘change the title’. If they have raised a concern, then we should change it.”