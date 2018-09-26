Post Zero, Is A Reunion Already On The Way For Shah Rukh Khan & Aanand L Rai?

Aanand L Rai known for directing romantic comedies like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhana and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, is also one of the busiest producers in bollywood. Under his own banner Colour Yellow Productions, Rai has produced some interesting and offbeat concepts. He is currently busy with first collaboration and upcoming movie Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. SRK is impressed with concepts and quality of movies produced by Rai and has shown a desire to collaborate for producing such unusual films for next five years.

Sources close to Bollywood Hungama reveal, “While directing Shah Rukh Khan in Zero, Aanand L. Rai became very close to Shah Rukh. Now Aanand and Shah Rukh are ready to put their heads together for a slew of projects that needs not star Shah Rukh Khan or be directed by Aanand. Shah Rukh loves the kind of films that Aanand has been producing, like Newton, Mukkabaaz, Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Manmarziyaan. It is time to take their partnership to another level.”

The movie is slated to release on 21st December during Christmas. It also stars Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Abhay Deol. Story revolves around a dwarf man (played by Shah Rukh Khan) who falls in love with Superstar.

Aanand Rai had confessed being a fan of SRK’s child-like enthusiasm for work and it will be a treat for fans if they produced some out-of-the-box films!