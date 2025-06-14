Whether you are looking for edge-of-the-seat thrills or are fond of watching feel-good stories about underdogs competing against all odds, these Bollywood sports films have something for everyone. From Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic hockey drama Chak De! India to Vineet Kumar Singh’s compelling performance in Mukkabaaz, these ten sports movies are absolute must-watches and perfect for your next weekend binge.

For this listicle, we have ranked a unique mix of popular and overlooked sports films according to their IMDb ratings. We have included only those films that are currently streaming on OTT (it was heartbreaking to omit terrific films like Lagaan, Dangal, and Paan Sing Tomar because they aren’t available to stream).

10. ‘83

Release Year – 2021

– 2021 Director – Kabir Khan

– Kabir Khan IMDb Rating – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 Streaming On – Jio Hotstar & Netflix

Plot: The inspiring biographical film tells the true story of how the Indian cricket team, led by captain Kapil Dev (played by Ranveer Singh), beat all odds to defeat the mighty West Indies and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It also features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Boman Irani, and Saqib Saleem, among other cast members.

9. Ghoomer

Release Year – 2023

– 2023 Director – R. Balki

– R. Balki IMDb Rating – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 Streaming On – Zee5

Plot: The film follows the story of Ani Dixit (played by Saiyami Kher), a batting prodigy whose life is shattered after she loses her right hand in an accident. With the help of Paddy (Abhishek Bachchan), a failed cricketer, she reinvents herself and becomes a unique spin bowler, fighting to achieve her dream of playing for India.

8. Chandu Champion

Release Year – 2024

– 2024 Director – Kabir Khan

– Kabir Khan IMDb Rating – 7.8/10

– 7.8/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The biographical sports drama features Kartik Aaryan in the role of India’s first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. It tells the inspiring story of his journey as a soldier and a boxer, overcoming a severe bullet injury and competing as a swimmer in the 1972 Summer Paralympics.

7. Maidaan

Release Year – 2024

– 2024 Director – Amit Ravindernath Sharma

– Amit Ravindernath Sharma IMDb Rating – 7.9/10

– 7.9/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Inspired by the incredible story of coach Syed Abdul Rahim (played by Ajay Devgn), who transformed the Indian football team into a competitive force during the 1950s and early 1960s. It’s about how he overcame various personal and professional obstacles and put India on the world map.

6. Mukkabaaz

Release Year – 2017

– 2017 Director – Anurag Kashyap

– Anurag Kashyap IMDb Rating – 8/10

– 8/10 Streaming On – Zee5

Plot: The hard-hitting film follows the story of an aspiring boxer, Shravan (played by Vineet Kumar Singh), who trains hard to become a national-level champion while dealing with corruption and caste discrimination. But the story takes a dramatic turn when he falls for a mute, upper-caste girl, who happens to be the niece of a ruthless local don and boxing association head Bhagwan Das Mishra (Jimmy Sheirgill).

5. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Release Year – 2016

– 2016 Director – Neeraj Pandey

– Neeraj Pandey IMDb Rating – 8/10

– 8/10 Streaming On – Ji Hotstar

Plot: The film is based on the life of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (played by Sushant Singh Rajput). The movie chronicles his journey from working as a ticket collector to leading India to victory in the 2011 World Cup, through sheer hard work, grit, and determination.

4. Iqbal

Release Year – 2005

– 2005 Director – Nagesh Kukunoor

– Nagesh Kukunoor IMDb Rating – 8.1/10

– 8.1/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video & Zee5

Plot: The heartwarming film revolves around Iqbal (played by Shreyas Talpade), the deaf and mute son of a farmer, who aspires to play cricket for India as a fast bowler. With the help of an alcoholic former cricketer-turned-coach (Naseeruddin Shah) and his caring sister (Shweta Basu Prasad), he works day and night to achieve his dream of wearing that blue uniform against all odds.

3. Chak De! India

Release Year – 2007

– 2007 Director – Shimit Amin

– Shimit Amin IMDb Rating – 8.1/10

– 8.1/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: After a controversial defeat, former Indian men’s hockey team captain Kabir Khan (played by Shah Rukh Khan) returns to the sport after seven years. Not as a player, but as the coach of a struggling Indian women’s hockey team. How he unites players from across different states and trains them to play as one team for India forms the film’s crux.

2. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Release Year – 2013

Director – Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

IMDb Rating – 8.2/10

Streaming On – YouTube (Rent/Buy)

Plot: The film revolves around the true story of world champion runner and Olympian Milkha Singh (played by Farhan Akhtar) and how he overcame the aftermath of the India-Pakistan Partition to become an iconic sportsman. The film also features Divya Dutta, Pavan Malhotra, and Jograj Singh in key supporting roles.

1. Kaun Pravin Tambe?

Release Year – 2022

– 2022 Director – Jayprad Desai

– Jayprad Desai IMDb Rating – 8.3/10

– 8.3/10 Streaming On – Jio Hotstar

Plot: The criminally underrated film narrates the unique story of Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe (played by Shreyas Talpade), who made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut at the age of 41, without ever having played professional first-class cricket. The film also features Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Anjali Patil in interesting roles.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Release Date Update: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar’s Riveting Courtroom Drama Online?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News