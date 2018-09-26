Shraddha Kapoor Has A PERFECT Reply For Those Comparing Stree With Raazi

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is gearing up for her forthcoming film based on the life of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, has said she feels lucky to be part of the film of an athlete who won the bronze for the country in 2012 London Olympics.

Shradhha Kapoor was addressing the media on the sets of her forthcoming film along with director Amol Gupte, producer Bhushan Kumar and Saina Nehwal’s parents Dr. Harvir Singh Nehwal and Usha Rani Nehwal on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Sharing her film’s shoot experience, Shraddha said, “Saina’s parents gave lots of love to me and they treated me like a family when I visited their home, so, it felt really nice to see them here.”

“When Saina’s parents came here to visit us, then it felt like my parents had visited us on the film set,” she said.

“I feel very lucky to be part of this film and to be seating along with these respected people,” she said.

The shoot of Saina Nehwal’s was getting postponed several times since announcement of the film. Did it make her nervous? “We are making lots of preparations for this film and we are doing it for a long time. It’s a biopic so I am putting all my effort to be in my best form and it feels good to finally start off the film,” she said.

Shraddha Kapoor’s last released film ‘Stree‘ has managed to collect around Rs 119 crore at the box-office in its 5th week. “I am very happy that the film is doing really well. I am thankful to the entire media and audience because they supported a content-driven film and it feels really good as an actor being part of such film,” said Shraddha.

‘Stree‘ is inching towards beating Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Raazi‘ which collected around Rs 125 crore at the box-office.

Shraddha said, “I think more than breaking record of other films, it is necessary to see that good films are being made and it is being appreciated by people. I don’t think there is need for any kind of comparison.”

Biopic of Saina Nehwal is being directed by Amol Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.