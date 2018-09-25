Takht Update: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor & Vicky Kaushal’s Romance Angle Revealed?

Last month, Filmmaker Karan Johar had officially announced his upcoming and first historical drama, Takht, which is a multi starrer with a cast that includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar & Anil Kapoor. The film is sure to be a Magnum Opus, as it already sounds. While fans have been curious to get insiders from the movie, the one we have might blow your mind!

According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, the romantic angle between Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal & Janhvi Kapoor has been revealed. “Alia Bhatt will be paired with Vicky Kaushal in Takht. The two have shared screen space before in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Raazi. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will be romancing Janhvi Kapoor,” revealed a source close to the development.

Takht will be a story of a family, ambition, greed, betrayal, love and succession. It is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Ranveer, who has previously starred in historicals like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, says he is “Proud, excited and honoured to be a part of Karan Johar’s multi-starrer historical magnum opus”.

Alia, who made her debut in Bollywood with Karan’s directorial Student Of The Year in 2012 tweeted: “Back where I begun.. to my roots! So excited to be a part of this historical magnum opus Takht! Directed by the one and only Karan Johar.”

Takht will release in 2020.