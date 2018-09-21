Raazi, Padmaavat, Manto In The Race To Be India’s Official Entry To The Oscars 2019?

2018 is one of the most successful years for bollywood with several movies earning good moolah and critical acclaim. Over the years, the cine-goers have improved their taste of cinema and keeping that in mind, bollywood managed to fulfill the expectations of viewers, which can be seen from the track record of movies this year. Even the recently released Manto is gaining praises from critics and audiences alike. And with Oscar season around the corner, it will be interesting to see which movies are battling out to make it as India’s Official entry for Oscar.

As per the reports, the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association has shortlisted films from bollywood and regional cinema to contend with International films in Best Foreign Language Film category.

Although the official list will be out on Saturday, and if reports are to be believed Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Manto directed by Nandita Das with several others, are running to make it as Official entry at Oscars.

Reportedly there are 28 films contending for top spot, which includes Padman, October, Gali Guleiyan, Love Sonia and 102 not out, to name few.

Marathi movies Bogada, Nude and Assamese movie Village Rockstar and others are among the regional movies.

Last year, Rajkummar Rao starrer Newton was an official entry from India but couldn’t make it to the nomination.

Stay tuned as official announcement will be soon, until then keep guessing!