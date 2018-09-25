Yash Raj Films Thugs of Hindostan is taking the anticipation for the trailer sky high with its innovative marketing strategy to introduce the primary characters of the film through motion posters. Today, YRF unveiled the highly awaited group poster this time from Thugs of Hindostan.

The poster showcases all the four major characters of Khudabkash (Amitabh Bachchan), Suraiyya (Katrina Kaif), Zafira (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Firangi (Aamir Khan). All the four are into their characters out of which Aamir Khan looks the most interesting. The quirky smile on his face says all about his crazy character in the film.

Check out the poster here:

Thugs of Hindostan is the biggest visual spectacle on the big screen that boasts of larger than life, never seen before cinematic experience for audiences this Diwali. Having pulled off an incredible casting coup by bringing together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan (who plays the role of the fierce warrior Khudabaksh) and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time, this film is most awaited by audiences. It also stars Katrina Kaif as the gorgeous performer Suraiyya and Fatima Sana Shaikh as the daredevil Zafira.

The film is set to treat audiences across age groups with a visual scale like never before. With biggest jaw-dropping action sequences seen on screen to date and an epic war on the seas, the film is set to light up this Diwali.

YRF’s mega action entertainer, Thugs of Hindostan, is set to release on November 8, a national holiday. The trailer will be attached with the prints of Sui Dhaaga.