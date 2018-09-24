Thugs Of Hindostan Motion Poster: Aamir Khan As Firangi – Expect The Unexpected!

Thugs Of Hindostan Motion Poster: Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan is probably the biggest visual spectacle hitting the big screen this Diwali. It boasts of a larger than life, never seen before action extravaganza and an incredible casting coup that brings together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time.

In keeping with the innovative marketing move to introduce the primary characters of the film through motion posters, the makers today unveiled Aamir Khan’s look from the film. After making us for so long, we finally got to see Mr Perfectionist’s amazing look. In the poster, Aamir is seen and named as ‘Firangi’. This surely is the most quirkiest of all. Just like his previous films, his look in this one too is just on point.

Check out the motion poster here:

With a casting that also comprises Fatima Sana Shaikh Zafira, Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh and Katrina Kaif as Suraiya, Thugs of Hindostan is the most anticipated film releasing this Diwali. The film is set to treat audiences across age groups with the biggest jaw-dropping action sequences seen by audiences on screen to date. With its edge-of-the-seat thrills and an epic adventure and war on the seas, the film is set to light up this Diwali.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan, is set to release on November 8, the national holiday.