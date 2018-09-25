Here’s The Truth Behind The Leaked Poster Of Thugs Of Hindostan!

It’s a been a week that the makers of Thugs of Hindostan had been releasing character posters (excluding weekend) and the internet is caught with storm ever since. While the posters of Amitabh Bachchan (as Khudabaksh), Fatima Sana Shaikh (as Zafira), Lloyd Owen (as John Clive), Katrina Kaif (as Suraiyya) & Aamir Khan (Firangi) were unveiled in the last 5 working days, today’s the 6th and the last motion poster which will be released. Yes, we can’t keep calm either!

Yesterday, a poster of the entire cast got leaked, which by its looks is too good to be a fan made poster. The poster gives us pure Pirates of The Caribbean feels as the four main characters featured (Aamir, Amitabh, Katrina & Fatima) seem to be amidst a war in the river. There’s destruction all around, and each character looks fierce. The editing makes us believe that this might be one of the posters that the team was planning to unveil soon. Without ruining the celebrations for fan, we will not be sharing the poster, however according to an insider, it was one of the official posters to be unveiled in coming days but unfortunately got leaked!

As it was announced by YRF that 6 motion pictures will be released, 5 have already been unveiled, and we wonder if the 6th one will be another surprise package of another character just like the announcement of Lloyd Owen portraying John Clive which was unknown yet very exciting! If we see the other way round, the leaked poster might be the one that the makers were planning to release today! Only time will tell the truth behind but till then we can definitely enjoy what’s in our way.

Recently, Katrina Kaif on her Instagram announced that the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan will be released on September 27th, which also marks the birthday of legend Yash Chopra. It will also be attached to the prints of Sui Dhaaga. We are super excited for this Magnum Opus. How about you?