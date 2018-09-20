Sui Dhaaga Challenge: From Shah Rukh Khan To Akshay Kumar – Which Is Your Favourite?

With just one week away from the release, Sui Dhaaga team have done enough promotional tactics to keep the buzz and hype around the movie intact. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma initiated the Sui Dhaaga challenge in which the one who is nominated should put a thread through the hole of the sewing needle, but just in 10 seconds or as fast as possible. They nominated Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and invited everyone to be part of challenge and further nominate others.

As this desi task is trending, let’s take a look at the celebrities involved:

Khiladi Khel Haar Gaya!

Akki accepted the Varun’s challenge but failed the challenge in a hilarious manner and tweeted, “Jiska kaam ussi ko saaje, dusra kare toh Danda baaje”. He tried desperately but was not able to make a successful attempt.

Akshay further nominated Master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar.

जिसका काम उसी को साजे और करे तो डंडा बाजे 😬

Mauji bhai @Varun_dvn here’s my attempt at the #SuiDhaagaChallenge, not as easy as it looks. I now nominate @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/IkAoDrQCFt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 18, 2018

Alia Shines, Aditya fails

Aditya and Alia thought of giving a shot and try their hands with ‘Sui Aur Dhaaga’. While Kapoor lad failed, Alia completed the task within 10 seconds. It looks like just as in reel, she is performing well in real life too!

Okay so here goes my #suidhaagachallenge along with #AdityaRoyKapur!!! I shall further nominate my dear dear @karanjohar and karan I’ll give you an additional challenge of making Ranbir do it too 😬🙌 Varun_dvn @AnushkaSharma All the best for the film guys can’t wait to see it 🌞 pic.twitter.com/sIhs3jsC1P — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) September 19, 2018

While Aditya nominated Rohit Dhawan, Alia threw a challenge to KJo , and asked him to include Ranbir too.

Ranbir does it right, while KJo gives up

Karan Johar is known to master of his field but failed to beat RK in this challenge. Though Ranbir failed initially but did it right unlike Karan, who eventually given up.

They nominated Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to take it up.

King Khan shows how to do it BIG!

And here’s the Baap of all winners out there. SRK known for his humour does it perfectly in witty style. He completed the challenge comfortably using a giant needle with a big hole and thread. According to him, he did it in 0.00000001 seconds. Now that’s a real record though!

@AnushkaSharma challenge done my way. Love u and all the best for Sui Dhaaga. May everyone’s hard work & belief be appreciated and rewarded. pic.twitter.com/Nc1xb3Jlx6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2018

As the fever of Sui Dhaaga Challenge is on, let’s wait to see who can excel at it and dare to beat King Khan’s record.

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!