Thugs Of Hindostan Trailer: Aamir Khan Has Some Special Plans For It!

Thugs Of Hindostan Trailer: Katrina Kaif who recently conducted an Ask me session on Instagram revealed that the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan will be first shared on Aamir Khan’s Instagram.

When asked by a fan, Katrina shared that the trailer will be first unveiled by Aamir Khan on his Instagram on the 27th of September, 2018.

Being the first person to unveil all the looks, Aamir Khan has been time and again treating the audience with glimpses into the world of Thugs of Hindostan.

Aamir Khan has been enjoying a huge fanbase on Instagram ever since his debut.

With a much talked about debut on Instagram, the actor made headlines for exerting his creative maverick quality and using Instagram differently.

After Dangal, fans across the globe can’t keep calm as they are eager to witness the larger than life trailer of TOH. The makers have decided to encash on Aamir’s popularity to unveil the trailer.

Thugs of Hindostan being the most awaited films of 2018, the trailer of this epic drama will now be unveiled on 27th with Aamir being the first one to unveil it.