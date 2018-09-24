Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful directors in industry. He is the man behind the family entertainers like Golmaal series, Singham series, Bol Bachchan and Chennai Express.

Shetty had given the much needed hits to Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, thus revamping their space in Bollywood. Despite of the mixed reviews from the critics, director always managed to bring footfalls in theatres.

While talking in a Jagran cinema summit which was held in Mumbai, the director revealed his interest in biopic. According to a report published in Deccan Chronicle, the director said “I wish to make a huge film on Shivaji Maharaj. However, a huge budget is needed to make this film and I am unable to gather the desired amount. Though I definitely want to make it, I have no idea when it will happen,” Rohit Shetty also said that the life the great warrior Shivaji Maharaj is very inspirational. In the same report he also mentioned that he wants to cast Ajay Devgn for the role.

Now fans are surely excited and just waiting to see their favourite filmmaker trying his hands at biopic and that too on Shivaji Maharaj. If happens, it will be something huge!