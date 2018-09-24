Dholida From Loveyatri: Salman Khan Gives You Yet Another Reason To Groove This Garba Season!

The new song from the movie Loveyatri – Dholida is out now and it will definitely get you humming to its tunes. With the festive season around the corner, this garba track is going to make it to every playlist!

Dholida is a beautiful garba track with a romantic hint to it, sung by Palak Muchchal, Neha Kakkar and the maestro Udit Narayan along with Raja Hassan. The music has been given by Tanishk Bagchi, it turns out to be a perfect mix of love and festivity.

The song is a part of Loveyatri which celebrates the journey of love through the festive season of India. The lyrics penned down by Shabbir Ahmed are a perfect cross of Gujarati and Hindi.

Salman Khan took to twitter to reveal the song. He wrote, “Suniyen # Loveyatri ka naya gaana # Dholida! Out now! # LoveTakesOver”

Check out the song here:

The songs have been very promising and people are definitely getting hooked on to it. Here’s hoping the movie is equally exciting which is slated to release on 5th October.