Dabangg 3: Sad News For Sonakshi Sinha Fans But Salman Khan Fans Can Rejoice!

The third installment of Salman Khan’s Dabangg series has been creating a buzz ever since the makers announced it. While Salman’s Chulbul Pandey has been one of the most talked about fictional character, viewers have also loved seeing Sonakshi Sinha’s fun loving character of Rajjo. Dabanng 3 might be an exciting news for Salman fans, but here’s something that might be a turn off for Rajjo lovers!

According to recent sources, Sonakshi Sinha in the upcoming installment will be seen only for a limited time on screen. The makers have reportedly twisted the script, and made changes that require Sonakshi only in specific scenes. Unlike the prequels, this time Rajjo will not be equally prominent, and the makers will instead focus on Chulbul Pandey’s character.

“Viewers have always loved Salman’s character in the Dabangg series. Nobody can miss out on the way he entertains the viewers with that character, and so the makers have decided to focus more on the central character of Chulbul Pandey,” revealed a source in a recent report of First Post.

Dabangg 3 will be directed by Prabhudheva. This will also be a reunion for Salman & Prabhudheva who last worked together in Wanted (2009).