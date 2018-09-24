Box Office Collections Update: Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Stree, Manto & Manmarziyaan!

Box Office Collections Update: Batti Gul Meter Chalu couldn’t really take any strides at the Box Office as the film just couldn’t gain much of a momentum right through the weekend. If Friday was low, Saturday and Sunday weren’t high either, as a result of which the overall weekend stood at just 23.26 crores. Given the fact that there hasn’t been much of a pace gathered so far, it is unlikely that the situation would change much during the weekdays. One can expect the numbers to dip from Monday onwards and while 30 crore would be crossed soon enough, one waits to see how much time does the Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer need to touch the 35 crore mark.

On the other hand Stree is pacing ahead, and how. The film brought in 2.86 crores more and with that the total has touched 119.09 crores. The film is running on limited number of shows and enjoying houseful status in various properties. Blockbuster.

Manmarziyaan was the third choice of the audience and after the second weekend the collections stand at 24.63 crores. The film’s best chance is to come close to the 30 crore milestone in its lifetime but that’s about it. Soon enough the film would be available on satellite and digital medium.

Ditto for Manto which collected under 2 crores over the weekend. Numbers are on the same lines as last week’s Mitron though one expects an even lesser Week One numbers. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer may close its first week around the 3 crore mark and that would be it for the Nandita Das film.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources