Exclusive: Taanaji To Go On Floors On 25th September As Scheduled – Ajay Devgn To Join The Shoot From October!

Ajay Devgn’s much anticipated period drama, Taanaji, which is based on the life of Taanaji Malusare is confirmed to go on floors in Mumbai from 25th September 2018. The first schedule of the film, which marks the Hindi film debut of Om Raut will go on for a period of one month at five massive sets created in Mumbai. “There is absolutely no delay in the shooting schedule of Taanaji. The film is extremely close to Ajay Devgn’s heart and he has internally instructed the team to mount the period drama on a scale that has not been seen before in a period film in India. There has been a lot of detailing that has gone into building the massive sets at different studios in Mumbai, and the team will hop from one set to another over a period of a month starting 25th September,” said a source close to the development.

The source further added saying that although Taanaji will go on floors from 25th September, Ajay Devgn will start working on the film only from mid-October. “Ajay Devgn’s look in the film has been finalised after several look tests, and a special instructor will be on the sets at all time to get the dialect right. On the first few days, director Om Raut will be shooting with the supporting cast of Taanaji, and Ajay Devgn will come on board from Mid-October.”

There have been a lot of speculations about the ensemble star-cast of the film with names like Kajol and Saif Ali Khan being widely reported by media. Talking about the same, the source reveals, “A massive ensemble cast has been put in place for the film and the same will be announced in a big way at the right time. The marketing team has a proper plan in place to unveil several facets of Taanaji as the shoot progresses. Ajay Devgn will himself announce the entire star-cast of the film very soon.”

Taanaji is produced by Ajay Devgn Films in association with T-Series. Although a release date has not been locked yet, sources confirm that the production houses are eyeing to release in the last quarter of 2019. Devgn doesn’t want to decide on a release date first and then race against time to finish the film, and hence the release date will be announced only once 50% of the shoot has been wrapped up. Taanaji is one of the most awaited films of 2019 as it narrates the tale of iconic warrior, who fought till the last moment to protect the pride of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The timeline of his Malusare’s is as larger than life as it gets, and it holds a potential to be a career defining film for Ajay Devgn. Knowing the potential that the character holds, and Devgn’s acting abilities, we wouldn’t really be surprised with another national award for the actor. Stay tuned for more updates.