Kartavya, directed and written by Pulkit (best known for Bhakshak) and starring Saif Ali Khan, premieres on Netflix. The film explores the moral cost of choices when duty and personal stakes collide. It brings to screen a tense heartland story of a police officer pushed to his limits in a morally complex world.

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Kartavya: Plot

Kartavya follows a police officer, played by Khan, as he navigates rising threats while grappling with the weight of his duty and the safety of his family. As the lines between right and wrong begin to blur, the film unfolds as a layered exploration of power, guilt, and the consequences of silence, inviting audiences to question morality and the true cost of justice.

Kartavya: Cast, Crew & Release Date

Pulkit’s nuanced storytelling, elevated by compelling performances from Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Rasika Dugal, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and a striking debut by Saurabh Dwivedi, lends the film a powerful and authentic voice.

The film was written and directed by Pulkit, who is best known for Bhakshak and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd.

With its rooted setting, layered storytelling, and powerful performances, Kartavya offers a compelling look at the fragile balance between duty and personal truth, leaving audiences to confront the weight of every decision.

Kartavya streams exclusively on Netflix from 15 May.

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