Netflix India has officially unveiled its 2026 content slate, with one of the most anticipated titles from the line-up being Kartavya, starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Kartavya marks the second collaboration between Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment, and director Pulkit, following the critically acclaimed Bhakshak, and will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Kartavya: Lead & Supporting Cast

Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen playing a cop, shared his excitement, “Kartavya, which is really great, produced by Shah Rukh’s company Red Chillies Entertainment, is going to come out soon. It’s a lovely piece by director Pulkit, and really happy that too is coming out on Netflix.”

The film also features an ensemble cast including Rasika Duggal, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain, and Manish Chaudhari.

Kartavya: Plot & Expected Storyline

Set in the heartland, the film explores the complex intersections of law, family, truth, and duty, with Saif delivering remarkable depth and intensity in a morally layered character. Audiences across the world can expect a gripping and compelling narrative.

Saif has been seen earlier in an intense role for Netflix’s Sacred Games. This time around, the excitement regarding the actor’s new film is sky-high, and him playing an out-and-out protagonist further fuels the anticipation surrounding Kartavya’s release. With Kartavya, Red Chillies Entertainment adds another title to its growing slate of content created for global audiences, aligning with Netflix’s vision of showcasing powerful Indian stories to viewers worldwide.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Ghooshkhor Pandat: Manoj Bajpayee Goes Rogue In Netflix’s New Gritty Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News