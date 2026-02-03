Netflix has announced Hum Hindustani, a new original series inspired by real events surrounding India’s first general election. The show is set in the years following Independence and focuses on the people responsible for conducting the country’s first democratic vote.

Hum Hindustani follows a group of officials tasked with organizing the election at a time when the system was new, resources were limited, and resistance was widespread. The series looks at the challenges faced on the ground, from logistical hurdles to political pressure, as the team works to ensure that every citizen gets the right to vote.

Rather than focusing only on leaders, the story centers on the individuals who carried out the process, highlighting the scale of effort involved in shaping India’s democratic foundation.

Hum Hindustani Cast & Crew

The series stars Saif Ali Khan and Pratik Gandhi in key roles. They are joined by Deepak Dobriyal, Mimi Chakraborty, Sarika, and Shraddha Dangar. The ensemble cast plays characters drawn from different backgrounds, reflecting the diversity of voices involved in the historic election.

Hum Hindustani is written and directed by Rahul Dholakia. The series is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani under the Emmay Entertainment banner. Known for grounded storytelling, the makers aim to present the period with authenticity and scale.

