The trailer for the upcoming Netflix series Saare Jahan Se Accha, starring Pratik Gandhi, has dropped, and honestly, it is all the masala one might need during the Independence Day weekend if you have not planned a holiday already! The series promises to be a tense, high-stakes espionage thriller, set in the politically charged 1970s. The web series delves into the world of unsung heroes, pitting a meticulous R&AW agent against his equally cunning ISI counterpart.

The series seems to have hit a masterstroke with the casting of Pratik Gandhi as the R&AW agent, Vishnu Shankar. However, the winning stroke of this series is the intense rivalry between Pratik Gandhi’s Vishnu and Sunny Hinduja’s Murtaza, which is framed as a battle of wits rather than a simple good vs. evil clash.

Hinduja plays, Gandhi’s Pakistani counterpart and his character is described as equally patriotic to his own nation, adding a layer of moral ambiguity that elevates the plot making this series something different from the typical jingoistic thrillers between India and Pakistan!

The 1970s backdrop feels authentic and adds a proper and convincing premise for the flm – From the costumes to the set design, the trailer successfully transports to the 70s and connects immediately as Pratik Gandhi presents himself as a man on a mission trying to save the last world war by finding links to Pakistan’s nuclear missions. This high-stakes mission, coupled with the constant threat of being discovered, creates an immediate sense of urgency and suspense that hooks the audience.

While the premise is strong, the trailer follows a familiar narrative template of an Indian agent in Pakistan. However, there is a risk that the series could fall into conventional and predictable plot points of a regular India VS Pakistan drama.

However, the trailer is bang on, convincing and Pratik Gandhi – Sunny Hinduja make sure that the Saare Jahan Se Accha breaks the mould of a regular spy drama. Check out the trailer here.

