The Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha starrer Phule has turned out to be a huge disappointment at the box office. Despite being based on an honest subject, the film is failing to be the crowd puller for the audience. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Phule Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha starrer earned 24 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a major drop of around 60% since the movie amassed 60 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 1.29 crore.

Phule remains below 2 crores which is indeed a sad affair. The film had a low buzz and was marred with a lot of controversies which led to the movie getting some cuts by the censor board. It will wrap up below 5 crore, being a complete washout.

Day-Wise Collection:

Day 1 – 15 lakh

Day 2 – 30 lakh

Day 3 – 60 lakh

Day 4: 24 lakh

Total – 1.29 crores

Phule is reportedly mounted at a budget of 25 crore. With its current India net collection of 1.29 crore, it has covered a mere 5% of its budget. The movie lags behind the 4-day collections of Pratik Gandhi’s last movie, Do Aur Do Pyaar by 50.38%.

For the unversed, Do Aur Do Pyaar amassed 2.6 crores within the 4 days of its release. Talking about Phule, the film has been directed by Anant Mahadevan and also stars Vinay Pathak, Suresh Vishwakarma and Sushil Pandey in the lead roles. It is bankrolled by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions. It is distributed by Zee Studios.

