Phule, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha in the lead roles, failed to make an impact at the Indian box office during its opening weekend. In the pre-release stage, there was no hype at all but it was expected that with positive word-of-mouth, it would make healthy gains after a dismal start. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen, resulting in a total of less than 2 crores in the first 3 days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Anant Mahadevan, the Bollywood biographical drama theatrically released on April 25. Based on the lives and contributions of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, the film opened to mostly decent reviews from critics. Even among the audience, word-of-mouth is favorable. However, it has failed to reach a wider audience, at least during the first weekend.

Phule debuts with a poor total!

Phule registered a dismal start of 15 lakh. On the second day, there was a jump but it was of no use as just 30 lakh came in. It was followed by another jump of up to 60 lakh on Sunday, on day 3. So, it was a complete flop show for the film.

Overall, Phule earned a dismal 1.05 crore net at the Indian box office in the first 3 days, as per Sacnilk. Compared to Pratik Gandhi’s last theatrical release, Do Aur Do Pyaar, it made 69.11% less earnings. For those who don’t know, Do Aur Do Pyaar earned 3.40 crores in the opening weekend.

Day-wise collection:

Day 1 – 15 lakh

Day 2 – 30 lakh

Day 3 – 60 lakh

Total – 1.05 crores

From here, the film won’t be able to earn a respectable total and most likely to wrap up its journey below the 5 crore mark in India.

More about the film

Phule is reportedly made on a budget of 25 crores. It is produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions. It is distributed by Zee Studios.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

